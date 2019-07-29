Vigo County takes buses off I-70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- In response to the significant number of serious accidents on Interstate 70 between the Indiana/Illinois border and Indianapolis, the Vigo County School Corporation will no longer allow bus travel on Interstate 70 West of Indianapolis.

This will include the travel of athletic teams, extracurricular events, and daily use of I-70 in Terre Haute. Buses will use Interstate 465, Interstate 65, and U.S. 40 as alternate routes.

School officials will continue to evaluate safer bus routes, however, for now, this decision will be in effect for the foreseeable future.

"Student safety is one of our most important priorities," Bill Riley, Director of Communications for Vigo County Schools, said, "Vigo County School Corporation is deciding--new school year--let's keep our kids a little safer."

The school corporation cited full speed rear-end accidents that have been happening as a primary concern. This is something they can't prepare bus drivers for.

The public response to the news has been overwhelmingly good. The Vigo County School Corporation Facebook page posted the news on Monday afternoon. One commenter said, "Prayers answered. Our kids are too precious to take those chances. Thank you to whoever made that wonderful decision!"

A current Vigo County School bus driver agreed saying, "As a school bus driver for VCSC, I absolutely support and applaud this decision!"

Bill Riley added, "While it might take a little longer to reach athletic events, that is a small price to pay for safer travel."

The Vigo County School Corporation will continue to evaluate the safety of bus routes within and outside of the district and may update this policy in the future.