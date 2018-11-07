Vigo County submits timeline to federal court for new jail construction

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Vigo County may start construction on a new jail next summer.

County leaders filed a court-mandated update on Tuesday.

It includes Garmong's proposed project timeline.

Here are some of the key dates ---

April, 20--19 for design completion.

July, 20--19 for construction to start..

April, 20--21 for the new facility to be operational.

The report highlights what the county is doing to solve on-going issues at the jail.

It also mentions new staffing.

Commissioners have plans to put the new jail on the former International Paper property.

The city wants to be involved because the property is within city limits.

There are meetings happening soon for the court.. And the city.