Vigo County students work to help people in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Local high school students are coming together to help those in need.

The students are helping the Bethany House in Terre Haute as a school project.

They need you to step up and help to make their school project a success.

The students are putting on a Clothing and Toy Drive Saturday, May 8th, at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

News 10 spoke with Senior Ashley Puthoff. Puthoff told us this is an excellent opportunity for the community to clean out their closets while helping others.

"I know how fortunate I am to have the life I have. I'm from a well-off family. But I've had friends who are not, and it just reminds me that there's so many people out there who don't have what I have. It's good to help them, especially if you can," Puthoff said.

The drive will be from 10 A.M. until noon. Organizers are asking for gently used clothes and toys. Everything that is donated will go to the Bethany House.