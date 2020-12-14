Vigo County students will return to in-person learning after the holiday break

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - School corporation leaders in Vigo County say kids will return to the classroom after Christmas break.

On Monday, the Vigo County School Corporation said in-person learning would resume on January 4.

Elementary kids will return to five days in the classroom, while middle and high school students will return to the A/B model.

See the full release below:

The Vigo County School Corporation, with the guidance and input of the COVID-19 Task Force and the Vigo County Teachers Association, plans to return students to in-person learning when the second semester starts on Monday, January 4.

Elementary school students who chose the traditional model will attend school five days per week. Middle and high school students who chose the traditional model will attend school in a modified A/B schedule. Monday will be a remote learning day for all middle and high school students. “A” cohort students will attend school on Tuesdays and Thursdays. “B” cohort students will attend school on Wednesdays and Fridays. A calendar is attached to this e-mail. Fully-at-home options will still be available for any student who desires one, and families should speak to their school’s principal for more information.

It is our hope to avoid corporation-wide remote learning in 2021. Instead, the district will move schools who are experiencing significant staff shortages from our new educational model to remote learning on a case-by-case basis.

Schools moved to remote learning in November because many schools were experiencing staffing shortages and because the number of cases in Vigo County were high enough to impact the district’s ability to contact trace school-related cases. In mid-November, Vigo County was experiencing days of 200 or more new cases per day. In December, a typical day has seen half of that number of new cases, and the district’s ability to contact trace cases within the schools is stable. Not all schools are experiencing the same impact, and moving to a school-by-school full remote model based on staff availability will allow the district to safely hold as much in-person school as possible. Staff availability takes into account all staff absences, COVID-related and not.

To support this new decision-making model, the district will have a new dashboard in the new year, to reflect the move to school-by-school decision making. The dashboard will:

· continue to provide information about positive cases with campus contact, but will provide that information on a school-by-school basis rather than in aggregate, helping our community understand the virus’s contact with each of our schools.

· provide a rating for staff availability in each school and student attendance in each school, helping our community understand each school’s ability to provide in-person learning.

· show the state’s color-coded map for our 8 county area for the current and previous week, helping our community understand our community spread relative to our immediate area.

The district will continue to work with the COVID-19 Task Force and the Vigo County Teachers Association to evaluate the success of this educational model, with the hope of offering more in-person school to middle and high school students later in the semester.