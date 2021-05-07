Vigo County students will have the chance to take advantage of faster internet

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of students in Vigo County will be able to tap into better internet.

On Thursday, we told you the school corporation, and Joink broke ground on a new project to expand broadband access.

Local and state leaders were also on hand. Students will be able to access the internet at 84 locations in the community, in addition to existing school properties.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch spoke with News 10 about the development.

She told us she thinks the federal government will start treating broadband like rural electric back in the 1930s.

That's because being connected is a necessity.

"They understand that being connected is important, not only economically, it's important for education, to healthcare, to the workforce, to our quality of life," Crouch said.

Thirty schools in Vigo County have been specially funded thanks to the partnership with Joink.