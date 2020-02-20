Clear

Vigo County students watch their 'monstrous' creations come to life in creative writing and art projects

Fourth graders from Hoosier Prairie wrote about monsters during a descriptive writing activity - and Terre Haute South students brought them to life.

Feb 20, 2020
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County elementary and high school students had the chance to pair up for a fun lesson on Thursday.

Fourth graders from Hoosier Prairie wrote about monsters during a descriptive writing activity. They also drew photos.

It happened in Mrs. Melissa Miller's class.

Terre Haute South Vigo art students made the monsters come to life. The art students created two monsters...one from the writing and one from the drawing.

"I think it's a huge deal to collaborate with the elementary school students because my students really enjoy making something that isn't for themselves, and it's for someone else. I think that makes a big impact on the smaller kids as well," Terre Haute South art teacher Emilee Chervenko said.

This activity fits into an education standard for 4th-grade students.

