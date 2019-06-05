Vigo County students set to take a trip to Terre Haute's sister city in Japan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation continues a long-standing foreign exchange program.

Terre Haute and Tajimi, Japan have been sister cities for more than 40-years.

About Tajimi A population of around 100,000 people The city is known for its production of ceramics, in fact, they have been producing pottery for over 1,300 years A Highway 41, like Terre Haute, runs through Tajimi It's about a 15-hour flight from Indianapolis Tajimi is 6,536 miles from Terre Haute Tajimi's website (in Japanese)

Next month, several students from each high school will be making the trip overseas for the experience of a lifetime.

"Just like experiencing how they live and their culture, and how different places around the world act normally but completely differently," Terre Haute North Junior Maxwell Marietta told us.

As part of the foreign exchange program, a group of students from Tajimi will stay in Terre Haute at a later date.