Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Vigo County students prepare for this seasons first robotics competition

The Vigo County team met at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for Saturday's kickoff event. There, they learned the goal of this year's game and are coming up with a plan.

Posted: Jan 4, 2020 5:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - High school students from across the state are testing their minds and building skills.

They're preparing for a robot battle, and Saturday was the kickoff of the competition season.

We caught up with Vigo County students as they learned more about the this season's "First Robotics Competition."

The Vigo County team met at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for Saturday's kickoff event.

Here's how the competition works.

There are 57 registered teams in Indiana.

On Saurday, those teams learned about the goal of this year's game.

Right now, students are coming up with a plan.

They'll design a robot that will complete this year's game.

They've got six weeks before the first competition.

"I think first is one of the greatest preperations you can have for college, life and for the workforce," said Garrett Wight, Senior at RHIT.

"A lot of the things I learned on the team I actually even applied to some of my intro to electronics classes here at Rose. You know, I was able to help people in my class using the skills Ilearned on the team," said Garrett Hart, Freshman at RHIT.

The Vigo County team will compete against other teams to hopefully represent Indiana on a national and international level.

More than 85,000 kids worldwide are competing this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Relief Coming
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Friday late forecast

Image

With his first year behind him - Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse looks to the future

Image

RSV is in peak season - here's what you need to know

Image

Michelle Barrett takes over as ISU's interim police chief

Image

Statewide, Vigo County had a 23 percent voter turnout - here's how Vigo County did

Image

Illinois sheriff addresses FOID concerns

Image

Man accused of driving Terre Haute murder suspect to Walmart in the middle of a standoff enters plea

Image

Farmers market continues Saturday

Image

Kids learn about ice and igloos at Terre Haute Children's Museum

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans