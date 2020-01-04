Vigo County students prepare for this seasons first robotics competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - High school students from across the state are testing their minds and building skills.

They're preparing for a robot battle, and Saturday was the kickoff of the competition season.

We caught up with Vigo County students as they learned more about the this season's "First Robotics Competition."

The Vigo County team met at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for Saturday's kickoff event.

Here's how the competition works.

There are 57 registered teams in Indiana.

On Saurday, those teams learned about the goal of this year's game.

Right now, students are coming up with a plan.

They'll design a robot that will complete this year's game.

They've got six weeks before the first competition.

"I think first is one of the greatest preperations you can have for college, life and for the workforce," said Garrett Wight, Senior at RHIT.

"A lot of the things I learned on the team I actually even applied to some of my intro to electronics classes here at Rose. You know, I was able to help people in my class using the skills Ilearned on the team," said Garrett Hart, Freshman at RHIT.

The Vigo County team will compete against other teams to hopefully represent Indiana on a national and international level.

More than 85,000 kids worldwide are competing this year.