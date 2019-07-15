Vigo County students prepare for their trip to Terre Haute's sister city in Japan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County students are preparing for a trip overseas.
Monday night was the last briefing meeting for the Terre Haute Exchange Group.
Students will be headed to Terre Haute's sister city, Tajimi, Japan in about a week.
Four seniors from each Vigo County school will go on the trip.
The students we spoke with told us they are both nervous and excited.
"It's incredible. I probably won't have the opportunity to go to Japan with other people I know, so this is kind of really special, and I get to go with people I know," Crispin Ewen, from Terre Haute South said.
The students will leave on July 25, and return on August 6.
