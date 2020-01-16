Clear
Vigo County students learning real world skills after the purchase of an ambulance

Vigo County students are getting to learn hands-on, real-world experience.

Jan 16, 2020
Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A lot of students in the EMT training class are thinking about going into the medical field, but their teacher decided you can only learn so much through a textbook. For about 5 years Scott Dalton has been helping students in Vigo county schools through the EMT program.

"It allows students to get their feet wet to determine whether they like medical training and medical care and then it allows them many different career pathways in order to pursue their goal," Dalton said.

"It's like hands-on stuff. So, it like really helps us when we get out there and actually experience it. It helps out a lot," Desarai Givens, a student in the program said.

The school district recently bought a used ambulance, gurney and other medical equipment for $6,500. That's from a medical company that is going out of business and selling their equipment. 

The equipment was paid for by a Career and Technical Education grant and some of it was donated by the medical company, Southwest Medical Service.

"It helps us get ahead of our career if like we want to go in the medical field," Givens said.

It's something Dalton said he can't replicate in the classroom. But the most important thing for students is being able to help others.

"As long as we can help them and for them to get back there and do what they want to do that's all I really care about is helping them," Givens said.

Dalton said he has had past students tell him about the moment where they've needed and used the life-saving techniques he has taught them in class.

Not only are they learning all of this incredible real-world information, but they are also getting 7 hours of college credit.

