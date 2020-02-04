Vigo County students host donut shop - learning a valuable lesson in the process

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Hoosier Prairie Elementary School in Vigo County got to share a sweet lesson on Tuesday.
Fourth-graders hosted a donut shop.
Relatives, students, and teachers got to serve as their customers.
This project allowed students to combine lessons in economics, business, writing, and teamwork.
Each group of students was responsible for creating a logo, t-shirt design storefront, as well as establish a business plan and budget.
"I want them to get a sense of what the business world is like also, they can use the things that they learn in school...like math, like writing...to then be part of a business," 4th-grade teacher, Jodi Fish said.
Fish told us after the event, students will count their money. After that, they will share with the class about how well their business strategy worked.
