Vigo County students head back to the classroom

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Monday, all Vigo County high schoolers went back to school full time in person. They joined middle and elementary school students, but school leaders say this doesn't mean the pandemic is over.

School officials have been calling it a metered plan to get students back into the classroom, but Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth said they still need to be careful,

"Covid is not over," Haworth said. "We're back in, but don't think of it as normal."

He said they are watching their COVID-19 case numbers closely. They're also working with the Vigo County Health Department every day.

"We still have to do all of the right things to stay in," he said.

Haworth said it's up to teachers, students, staff, and even the whole community to work together so the corporation doesn't have to close its doors again.

"We have to be measured. We have to know with students where we're at, who we're with, do I have my mask on am I doing all the right things in order for us to continue with school," Haworth said.

He said their goal is to not have to close the district down as they did back in March. Haworth said if there is a problem in one of the schools they hope to be able to address it individually.

"If we're having an issue in this elementary school, let's address it in that elementary school. If there's something happening in a middle school, let's address that middle school and try to get away from those overarching we're all closed we're all under one model," Haworth said.