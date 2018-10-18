Vigo County students gear up for robotics competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Teams of students from Terre Haute high schools have a chance to rebuild the future.
They are participating in a robotics competition.
It's called the 'First Robotics Cage Match.'
Organizers say its an offseason contest that aims to help train younger students in the STEM field.
The competition takes place on October 20th at Southport High School in Indianapolis.
Vigo County's team consists of students from all three high schools and home-schooled students.
