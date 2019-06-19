TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - School is out for the summer, and that means it is the perfect time for a little rock and roll.
Vigo County students performed 'Rock Around the Block' on Wednesday night.
It is part of the district's performing arts workshop.
It is an annual event that combines musical talent from several Vigo County middle and high schools.
The musical 'Rock Around the Block' features music inspired by 50's rock.
Wednesday's performance took place at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
The students spent 12 days together rehearsing the musical.
Related Content
- Vigo County students 'Rock Around the Block in musical
- Nutrition rocks at Vigo County Public Library program
- Vigo County students celebrate Arbor Day
- ISU's School of Music performs special musical
- Project underway to help Vigo county students prepare for college
- Annual 5k event helps feed hungry students in Vigo County
- First day for Vigo County students and superintendent alike
- Vigo County students gear up for robotics competition
- Vigo County beach to close
- Donation benefits Vigo County park
Scroll for more content...