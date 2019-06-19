Vigo County students 'Rock Around the Block in musical

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - School is out for the summer, and that means it is the perfect time for a little rock and roll.

Vigo County students performed 'Rock Around the Block' on Wednesday night.

It is part of the district's performing arts workshop.

It is an annual event that combines musical talent from several Vigo County middle and high schools.

The musical 'Rock Around the Block' features music inspired by 50's rock.

Wednesday's performance took place at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.

The students spent 12 days together rehearsing the musical.