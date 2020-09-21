Vigo County small businesses experiencing high rate of burglaries over past two weeks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The COVID-19 pandemic has hit small businesses and the restaurant industry extremely hard financially. Already struggling, many here in the Wabash Valley, including Vigo County, have had to deal with burglaries this month.

Restaurant owners News 10 has spoken with say maybe financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may have something to do with this trend. Regardless, it's an uptick that's garnering serious attention from the Terre Haute Police Department.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says eight break-ins have happened county-wide in just the last two weeks. Since May 1st, there have been 277 thefts reported.

Terre Haute Police Department Detective Rick Decker also caught up with News 10. He says from what they've seen, it's mostly restaurants around the area and it always seems to be small businesses that are targeted. Decker says this isn't just a police problem, this is a community problem.

"These businesses are already struggling from COVID-19," Decker said, "They have lost all that income and they are struggling to get their business together. Now, they have to pay for damages to their businesses and dollar losses to their businesses because of these burglaries."

This is a trend that all local law enforcement is trying to buck because of the serious negative impact restaurants have to deal with.

"The windows and glass doors are very expensive. The prying open of registered is expensive," Decker continued, "In some cases, they just pick up the whole register and take it, and now you have that expense."

That's exactly what happened to Delish Cafe in Terre Haute just last week. Someone came in, broke the front door window, and stole the entire register. It's something that Delish Cafe owner Senka Delich says is very disheartening.

"It's sad because we just bought that register. It's a brand new register and we are still making payments on it," Delich explained, "It really hurt because we are a small business and are trying to make it. It's hard on my girls who work here. It's hard on all of us because we have bills to pay like everyone else and money isn't coming in. For us to be hit like this--it's hard."

Decker says we all have to do our part and work together to make this trend stop. He says to make sure you have a good security system at your restaurant or business. As for the community, Decker says if you see something odd, be sure you say something and contact local law enforcement.

If you have any information on these break-ins, you can call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.