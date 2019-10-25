Vigo County set to start Saturday hours for early voting centers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You don't have to wait until Election Day to cast your vote in Vigo County.
Early voting started on October 8. Now, a few locations in the county are extending early voting opportunities.
The Vigo County Annex and Honey Creek Mall are now opening up on Saturday - starting on October 26.
They will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
On Tuesday, five more Vigo County locations will open up for early voters.
