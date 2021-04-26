Vigo County set to add 40 new wireless internet hotspots to help students connect with their school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County students will have better access to the internet thanks to grant money and a collaboration between the City of Terre Haute and the county.

The announcement happened at a Board of Public Works meeting on Monday. Officials will incorporate 40 new wireless hotspots.

Superintendent Rob Haworth said the corporation applied for the 'Gears Grant' last year.

The money went a long way in establishing internet hotspots, but not quite far enough.

Now, thanks to a government partnership, the work can be completed.

Joink crews will continue fiber-optic lines to reach more people.

"Really, a great day for collaboration for students, for our faculty, and for our entire community," Haworth said.

Haworth says roughly 200 internet hotspots will help students learn and connect with their teachers remotely.