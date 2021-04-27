Vigo County sees a slight uptick in COVID-19 numbers as hospitalizations shift to younger, unvaccinated people

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some counties are seeing a gradual rise in COVID-19 cases in the Wabash Valley.

Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken says there's a slight uptick in hospitalizations and emergency room visits.

Dr. Brucken told us both Union and Regional Hospitals see an increase of younger patients with COVID-19.

He adds the patients are unvaccinated.

"The ones that are in our ICU and on ventilators are not 85-year-old nursing home patients. These are people in their 40s. These are not folks who were inherently sick to begin with. These are not folks with COPD dragging around oxygen tanks. These are everyday working people," Dr. Brucken said.

Brucken says getting vaccinated is a personal choice. The health department is trying to understand why people are hesitant to get the vaccine.

He says if you are looking for information, the state, CDC, and the WHO are good places to find factual information. You can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination here.