Vigo County schools to be free summer meal sites

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation will have free summer meal sites through the Summer Food Service Program.

Free meals will be made available to all children 18 years of age and under and to persons over 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.

According to a press release, locations and dates are as follows;

June 3 through June 27, 2019

--Monday through Thursday each week

--Breakfast Served: 7:30am to 8:30am

--Lunch Served: 11:30pm to 12:00pm Woodrow Wilson Middle School 301 S 25th Street Terre Haute IN 47803

July 22 through August 2, 2019

-- Monday through Friday each week

--Breakfast Served: 8:00am to 8:30am

--Lunch Served: 11:30am to 12:00pm

Davis Park 310 S. 18th St. Terre Haute, IN 47807



DeVaney 1011 S. Brown Ave. Terre Haute, IN 47803



Farrington Grove 1826 S. 6th St. Terre Haute, IN 47802



Franklin 1600 Dr. Iverson C. Bell Ln. Terre Haute, IN 47807



Fuqua 1111 Wheeler Ave. Terre Haute, IN 47807



Lost Creek 6701 E Wabash Ave Terre Haute, IN 47803



Meadows 55 S. Brown Ave. Terre Haute, IN 47803



Ouabache 501 Maple Ave. Terre Haute, IN 47804



Sugar Grove 2800 Wallace Ave. Terre Haute, IN 47803



Terre Town 2121 Boston Ave. Terre Haute, IN 47805



Sugar Creek Con 4226 West Old US W. Terre Haute IN 47885

In 2018, the SFSP provided more than 1.5 million nutritious meals and snacks to children during the summer when school was not in session. There are food sites in other counties. Families can find what is closest to them through the Food and Nutrition Service website.