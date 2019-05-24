Clear

Vigo County schools to be free summer meal sites

Vigo County schools will be free summer meal sites for children.

May. 24, 2019
Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation will have free summer meal sites through the Summer Food Service Program

Free meals will be made available to all children 18 years of age and under and to persons over 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.

According to a press release, locations and dates are as follows;

  • June 3 through June 27, 2019
    --Monday through Thursday each week
    --Breakfast Served:   7:30am to 8:30am
    --Lunch Served:        11:30pm to 12:00pm
    • Woodrow Wilson Middle School 301 S 25th Street Terre Haute IN 47803
    • July 22 through August 2, 2019
      -- Monday through Friday each week

--Breakfast Served:   8:00am to 8:30am
--Lunch Served:        11:30am to 12:00pm

    • Davis Park 310 S. 18th St. Terre Haute, IN 47807
    • DeVaney 1011 S. Brown Ave. Terre Haute, IN 47803
    • Farrington Grove 1826 S. 6th St. Terre Haute, IN 47802
    • Franklin 1600 Dr. Iverson C. Bell Ln. Terre Haute, IN 47807
    • Fuqua 1111 Wheeler Ave. Terre Haute, IN 47807
    • Lost Creek 6701 E Wabash Ave Terre Haute, IN 47803
    • Meadows 55 S. Brown Ave. Terre Haute, IN 47803
    • Ouabache 501 Maple Ave. Terre Haute, IN 47804
    • Sugar Grove 2800 Wallace Ave. Terre Haute, IN 47803
    • Terre Town 2121 Boston Ave. Terre Haute, IN 47805
    • Sugar Creek Con 4226 West Old US W. Terre Haute IN 47885

In 2018, the SFSP provided more than 1.5 million nutritious meals and snacks to children during the summer when school was not in session. There are food sites in other counties. Families can find what is closest to them through the Food and Nutrition Service website.

