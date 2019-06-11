Clear

Vigo County schools continue to face lack of funding for educators

Money seems to be the root of concerns for the Vigo County school corporation. Monday evening, Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth gave a presentation to the school board where he shared a serious lack of funding for teachers.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 8:33 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Money seems to be the root of concerns for the Vigo County school corporation.

Monday evening, Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth gave a presentation to the school board where he shared a serious lack of funding for teachers.

Haworth tells us just last year, 42 teacher positions were filled by long term substitutes.

In addition, the schools are also behind on technology for the students and the staff.

Haworth told News 10 there is a huge need in updated equipment and it's a matter that could impact the future of education.

"How do we respond to that situation is really the conversation we want to start," said Haworth.

He urges action from the school board and community.

"We believe we have some plans to put in place. We look forward to taking those plans to our community to see what their reaction is and so that we can secure a strong future for our students," said Haworth. 

There will be a public forum held at some point to discuss the plan moving forward.

The details of the time and location will be released this week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
It Doesn't Get Better!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Pottery Classes Torner Center at Deming Park June 24th, 25th, 26th

Image

Sunny and pleasant. Light breeze. High: 81°

Image

Vigo County schools continue to face lack of funding for educators

Image

VCSC Superintendent: Our schools are at a critical juncture

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

VCSC Superintendent: Our schools are at a critical juncture

Image

June 10 VCSC Presentation Part 2

Image

June 10 VCSC Presentation Part 3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp