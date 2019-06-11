Vigo County schools continue to face lack of funding for educators

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Money seems to be the root of concerns for the Vigo County school corporation.

Monday evening, Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth gave a presentation to the school board where he shared a serious lack of funding for teachers.

Haworth tells us just last year, 42 teacher positions were filled by long term substitutes.

In addition, the schools are also behind on technology for the students and the staff.

Haworth told News 10 there is a huge need in updated equipment and it's a matter that could impact the future of education.

"How do we respond to that situation is really the conversation we want to start," said Haworth.

He urges action from the school board and community.

"We believe we have some plans to put in place. We look forward to taking those plans to our community to see what their reaction is and so that we can secure a strong future for our students," said Haworth.

There will be a public forum held at some point to discuss the plan moving forward.

The details of the time and location will be released this week.