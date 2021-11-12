Vigo County school leaders have proposed an overhaul of local education - but how would it work?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Vigo County school leaders have proposed a seemingly ambitious overhaul of local education.

Superintendent Rob Haworth has unveiled chunks of his new strategic plan. They range from new high school construction to new curriculum goals.

School leaders said it is time to revamp education to better prepare for tomorrow's workforce.

"Doesn't every child deserve to wake up in the morning after graduation and feel like they have the skills and experiences to help them achieve their goals," Haworth said in a prepared video on the corporation's Youtube channel.

A curriculum takeaway in the proposal involves a graduation requirement. By the graduating class of 2027, students would need to complete one of the following; 30 hours of college credit, 30 hours of industry certifications, or 30 hours of industry credentials.

It sounds like a lot, but Communications Director Bill Riley says it's not so much adding more courses as it is changing the content of what already exists.

LINK | LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PLANS HERE

How will these 30 hours actually work? Riley told us the groundwork is already laid. He says the existing models for healthcare, auto shop, and careers show these goals are attainable.

"We have a great relationship with Union Hospital. We are already doing this with nursing students in our health career pathways. They can leave our program with a CNA," Riley said.

As for college-bound students - they are already taking advanced placement and dual credit courses. School officials say it's about building the existing framework to serve every student.

"The way that we get there is through partnerships with local higher education, partnerships with local industry, and credentialling our staff to be able to offer those hours," Riley told us.

The training will come with a cost. Riley says that's something they'll continue to investigate.

"If you get more education, you're able to do more things. I think we'd like to take a look with the teacher's union about how we can compensate our teachers for taking on this extra education," Riley said.

It's extra work school officials hope will transform the education experience - and in turn, the community.

In the Youtube video, Haworth said, "Not only do we need to produce flourishing adults who are skilled employees to attract more businesses into Vigo County. We want to be sure students see that Vigo County is a great place to stay and raise a family."

Haworth plans to present the full plan to the school board soon. It also includes addressing high school facilities and advancing early childhood education.