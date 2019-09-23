Vigo County school leaders decide on several financial items at Monday's meeting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County school leaders have made some important decisions on how they are spending money.
During Monday night's meeting, leaders approved several things.
One was more than $5 million for a general obligation bond. It will pay for things like HVAC, paving, and technology.
They also approved a resolution on what to do with money allocated from the state for teacher retirements.
The state put $150 million from the state surplus into retirement funding for employees hired in 1996 or after.
This is essentially relief money to school corporations for employer contributions to teacher retirements, but the board had to vote on what to do with the money saved.
Bill Riley with the school corporation told News 10 the savings will go toward teacher pay if there is a collective bargaining vote to increase teacher pay.
Collective bargaining is still underway.
