Vigo County school leaders ask for your input on fall back-to-school plan

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parents with kids in the Vigo County School Corporation - here's your chance to make your voice heard.

Vigo County school officials are working on a plan for a safe return to school in August. They are asking parents and caregivers to complete a survey.

It will ask parents to get their perspective on how schools should look this fall with COVID-19.

The district has several goals in mind.

They are hoping to offer an in-person education to every student, five days a week.

They want to make sure that we have the health and safety protocols necessary to offer that kind of education.

They want to keep students and staff safe.

They want to prevent prolonged school closure again.

The school corporation wants to hear from parents by the end of this week.

You can take the survey here.