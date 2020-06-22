Vigo County school leaders ask for your input on fall back-to-school plan

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parents with kids in the Vigo County School Corporation - here's your chance to make your voice heard.
Vigo County school officials are working on a plan for a safe return to school in August. They are asking parents and caregivers to complete a survey.
It will ask parents to get their perspective on how schools should look this fall with COVID-19.
The district has several goals in mind.
- They are hoping to offer an in-person education to every student, five days a week.
- They want to make sure that we have the health and safety protocols necessary to offer that kind of education.
- They want to keep students and staff safe.
- They want to prevent prolonged school closure again.
The school corporation wants to hear from parents by the end of this week.