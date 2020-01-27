Vigo County school leaders approve proposed budget cuts, here's what that means

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County school leaders have approved a budget that would save the school corporation $5.72 million in budget cuts.

We've been telling you about the proposed budget since last October. It includes three phases:

Elementary school consolidation and closing McLean Alternative School

Cutting pay for administrators

Slowing the school corporation's bus replacement schedule

During Monday night's meeting, school leaders approved proposed budget cuts. Those cuts, along with the recently passed referendum would help the school corporation's deficit spending.

What was approved on Monday night is different from what was proposed in October. During the meeting, we learned that the estimated $1.5 million for a pause on bus replacement will now bring in $1.7 million.

The other change - instead of pay cuts for administrative staff, the board approved to reduce the number of permanent positions. That means instead of absorbing four administrative positions it will now be six.

There are three phases to the proposed cuts. Part of those includes consolidating elementary schools from 18 to 16...and then eventually 15.

It also includes consolidating both alternative education programs - Booker T. Washington High School and McLean High School.

These phases will save the corporation about $5.72 million.

School leaders say the meeting was just the first step to get things moving in the right direction.

"We need to rightsize our budget in order to fit our current enrollment. Tonight was one of the first steps in doing that, and so we're looking forward to the hard work of making sure that we have a sustainable school corporation moving forward," Director of Communications, Bill Riley said.

No elementary schools will be consolidated in the next academic year.

The corporation still has to create a task force to decide which schools will be consolidated.