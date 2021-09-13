Vigo County school board votes for tougher mask mandates for older students

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County school board says stricter mask mandates will be in place for older students.

This is after a 7-0 vote on Monday night.

The corporation says kids in grades 7 through 12 will need to be masked while they are inside their school. All teachers and staff will also be required to wear masks.

The new mandate starts Tuesday morning

Students in grades 7 through 12 could take their masks off if they were in a classroom and facing forward.

Previously, this rule was only in place for younger kids. Kids in grades PreK through 6th grade must wear masks anytime they are inside.