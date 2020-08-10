Vigo County saw 185 new COVID-19 cases last week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County had it's highest single-week of new COVID-19 cases last week.

The Vigo County Health Department says for the week ending in August 8, the county added 185 new cases of the coronavirus.

As of Monday's update with the Indiana State Department of Health, Vigo County has had 668 cases since the state started tracking the virus.

Vigo County by the numbers - August 10

Total cases: 668

Total deaths: 10

Total tested: 11,701

Seven-day positivity rate: 11.9 percent

Total positivity rate: 5.7 percent

Percentage of positive cases by age:

Age 0-19: 10.8 percent

Age 20-29: 24.4 percent

Age 30-39: 15.3 percent

Age 40-49: 14.2 percent

Age 50-59: 12.3 percent

Age 60-69: 12.3 percent

Age 70-79: 7.3 percent

Age 80 and over: 3.4 percent

-------------------------------------------------------

Vigo County by the numbers - August 7 (Last week)

Total cases: 586

Total deaths: 10

Total tested: 11,018

Seven-day positivity rate: 13 percent

Percentage of positive cases by age:

Age 0-19: 10.4 percent

Age 20-29: 23.9 percent

Age 30-39: 16.2 percent

Age 40-49: 15.2 percent

Age 50-59: 11.9 percent

Age 60-69: 12.1 percent

Age 70-79: 7 percent

Age 80 and over: 3.2 percent

Source: Indiana State Department of Health