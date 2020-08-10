Vigo County saw 185 new COVID-19 cases last week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County had it's highest single-week of new COVID-19 cases last week.
The Vigo County Health Department says for the week ending in August 8, the county added 185 new cases of the coronavirus.
As of Monday's update with the Indiana State Department of Health, Vigo County has had 668 cases since the state started tracking the virus.
Vigo County by the numbers - August 10
Total cases: 668
Total deaths: 10
Total tested: 11,701
Seven-day positivity rate: 11.9 percent
Total positivity rate: 5.7 percent
Percentage of positive cases by age:
Age 0-19: 10.8 percent
Age 20-29: 24.4 percent
Age 30-39: 15.3 percent
Age 40-49: 14.2 percent
Age 50-59: 12.3 percent
Age 60-69: 12.3 percent
Age 70-79: 7.3 percent
Age 80 and over: 3.4 percent
Vigo County by the numbers - August 7 (Last week)
Total cases: 586
Total deaths: 10
Total tested: 11,018
Seven-day positivity rate: 13 percent
Percentage of positive cases by age:
Age 0-19: 10.4 percent
Age 20-29: 23.9 percent
Age 30-39: 16.2 percent
Age 40-49: 15.2 percent
Age 50-59: 11.9 percent
Age 60-69: 12.1 percent
Age 70-79: 7 percent
Age 80 and over: 3.2 percent
Source: Indiana State Department of Health