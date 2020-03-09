Vigo County residents have the chance to get rid of their old electronics

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People living in Vigo County have the chance to get rid of electronics they don't need.
Vigo Solid Waste Management District is hosting another E-Waste Day. It's happening at the Waste Management Facility on Haythorne Avene on Tuesday.
You can drop off unwanted electronics from noon until 5:00 p.m.
It will cost you $20, cash only, to drop off a TV. Other electronics don't have any fees.
This is for Vigo County residents only.
