Vigo County residents have the chance to get rid of their old electronics

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People living in Vigo County have the chance to get rid of electronics they don't need.

Vigo Solid Waste Management District is hosting another E-Waste Day. It's happening at the Waste Management Facility on Haythorne Avene on Tuesday.

You can drop off unwanted electronics from noon until 5:00 p.m.

It will cost you $20, cash only, to drop off a TV. Other electronics don't have any fees.

This is for Vigo County residents only.