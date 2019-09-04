Clear

Vigo County residents are still very worried about the new jail plan

Wednesday night a community forum was held to answer any questions residents might have about the new Vigo County Jail project.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 10:33 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- County leaders, businesses in charge of building the jail and county residents all came out Wednesday night to ask and answer questions about the new Vigo County jail project.

It's one of the requirements before we can move forward with building a new jail.

"We just feel like we're getting to the point where we need to get this going and this is part of the process we can always argue size and always argue cost that's always gonna happen but we have to build this jail," Brad Anderson, President of the County Commissioners said. 

Wednesday was all about informing the public. Showing their current plans and their plans for the future so the county doesn't end up here again. But even so, community members are still worried.

"There are some real concerns that with the cost associated with what may be coming here that there just won't be enough money left over to provide the services that the county could be used to reduce the number of arrests so we don't end up with a full jail from the word go," Andre Kummerow, a member of citizens for better government said. 

County commissioners, the sheriffs' office, and others who have been apart of this plan have made efforts inside the jail to help lower the rates of incarceration.
Including more attorney/inmate meeting rooms, rooms for judges, and even a medical room before booking to ensure that the person needs to be booked into jail.

But, Kummerow said many in the public are still going to fight to get the cost of the jail lowered.

"My intent is to go to the County Council meeting and try to convince the council to listen to the constituents and see. I don't know if we can get this back at the courthouse that may be water under the bridge, but I do hope we can reduce the scope and size of the place and put more effort into reducing the number of people that we actually jail," he said.

The next step is for the County Council to approve a budget to bid on the property. That will take place at their meeting next Tuesday, September 10th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Areas of Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Boys and Girls Club robotics

Image

TH NORTH VOLLEYBALL

Image

CODA reaches fundraising goal

Image

The City of Marshal looks to change ordinances to ban the sale of pot

Image

Vigo County Jail forum

Image

Terre Haute firefighter arrested for child molestation

Image

Linton football

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin from the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire