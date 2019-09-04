Vigo County residents are still very worried about the new jail plan

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- County leaders, businesses in charge of building the jail and county residents all came out Wednesday night to ask and answer questions about the new Vigo County jail project.

It's one of the requirements before we can move forward with building a new jail.

"We just feel like we're getting to the point where we need to get this going and this is part of the process we can always argue size and always argue cost that's always gonna happen but we have to build this jail," Brad Anderson, President of the County Commissioners said.

Wednesday was all about informing the public. Showing their current plans and their plans for the future so the county doesn't end up here again. But even so, community members are still worried.

"There are some real concerns that with the cost associated with what may be coming here that there just won't be enough money left over to provide the services that the county could be used to reduce the number of arrests so we don't end up with a full jail from the word go," Andre Kummerow, a member of citizens for better government said.

County commissioners, the sheriffs' office, and others who have been apart of this plan have made efforts inside the jail to help lower the rates of incarceration.

Including more attorney/inmate meeting rooms, rooms for judges, and even a medical room before booking to ensure that the person needs to be booked into jail.

But, Kummerow said many in the public are still going to fight to get the cost of the jail lowered.

"My intent is to go to the County Council meeting and try to convince the council to listen to the constituents and see. I don't know if we can get this back at the courthouse that may be water under the bridge, but I do hope we can reduce the scope and size of the place and put more effort into reducing the number of people that we actually jail," he said.

The next step is for the County Council to approve a budget to bid on the property. That will take place at their meeting next Tuesday, September 10th.