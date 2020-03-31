TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday morning, The Vigo County Health Department reported the county's second COVID-19 death.
There have been eight total known cases in Vigo County, including two deaths and six active cases.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said Tuesday morning there have been 2,159 confirmed positive cases in the state. 49 Hoosiers have died. To date, 13,373 total tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 11,658 on Monday.
Vigo County's Joint Information Center is posting updates online to keep residents informed.
Related Content
- Vigo County reports second COVID-19 death
- Health officials report first COVID-19 death in Vigo County
- Vigo County Health Department reports three positive cases of COVID-19
- Vigo County School Corporation to close in response to COVID-19
- Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Vigo County
- Vigo County Commissioners report jail assessment completed
- Vigo County releases 2017 Annual Health Report
- No injuries reported in Vigo County crash
- Good Samaritan Hospital reports COVID-19 cases in Knox County
- First confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Crawford County, Illinois
Scroll for more content...