Vigo County reports second COVID-19 death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday morning, The Vigo County Health Department reported the county's second COVID-19 death.

There have been eight total known cases in Vigo County, including two deaths and six active cases.

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said Tuesday morning there have been 2,159 confirmed positive cases in the state. 49 Hoosiers have died. To date, 13,373 total tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 11,658 on Monday.

Vigo County's Joint Information Center is posting updates online to keep residents informed.