VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - For the past few days, Vigo County has been reporting four COVID-19 death...while the State of Indiana has reported five.
We reached out to Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department. She told us the state considers anyone who passed away with a positive test as a COVID-19 death.
Vigo County only classifies it as such if COVID-19 is the cause of death.
Elder says for the case in question, the person did not die of COVID-19. They had the virus at one time...but had a lot of other issues.
Related Content
- Vigo County reports second COVID-19 death
- Vigo County reports four COVID-19 deaths, the State of Indiana reports five for the county - here's why there's a difference
- Health officials report first COVID-19 death in Vigo County
- First Clay County COVID-19 death reported
- Vigo County Health Department reports three positive cases of COVID-19
- Linton care facility reports COVID-19 death
- 33 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois
- PROGRESS REPORT: Vigo County remote learning
- Vigo County releases 2017 Annual Health Report
- No injuries reported in Vigo County crash