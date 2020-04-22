Vigo County reports four COVID-19 deaths, the State of Indiana reports five for the county - here's why there's a difference

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - For the past few days, Vigo County has been reporting four COVID-19 death...while the State of Indiana has reported five.

We reached out to Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department. She told us the state considers anyone who passed away with a positive test as a COVID-19 death.

Vigo County only classifies it as such if COVID-19 is the cause of death.

Elder says for the case in question, the person did not die of COVID-19. They had the virus at one time...but had a lot of other issues.