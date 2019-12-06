Vigo County rehab facility picks up top honors

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A local rehab facility received special recognition.

U.S. World News and World Report released a new report.

It found Providence Healthcare ranked high in short term rehabilitation.

Providence Healthcare is located at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

We spoke with President and CEO Mandy Lynch says the ranking is a testament to all of the staff's hard work.

Providence Healthcare is the only nursing facility in the Wabash Valley on the list.