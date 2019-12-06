VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A local rehab facility received special recognition.
U.S. World News and World Report released a new report.
It found Providence Healthcare ranked high in short term rehabilitation.
Providence Healthcare is located at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
We spoke with President and CEO Mandy Lynch says the ranking is a testament to all of the staff's hard work.
Providence Healthcare is the only nursing facility in the Wabash Valley on the list.
Related Content
- Vigo County rehab facility picks up top honors
- Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018
- Three Vigo County high schools honored
- Vigo County School Corp. opens facilities to the public
- Sullivan FFA earns top honors
- Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage
- Vigo County public memorial on Thursday honors fallen officers
- Honoring the Badge: Vigo County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Mike Anderson
- Vigo County Election Results
- Wabash Valley airport earns top honors
Scroll for more content...