Vigo County reflects on voter turnout for 2018 midterm election

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Jayden Alley attends Indiana State University. She voted in the midterm election and was happy to hear that 51% of Indiana registered voters took part as well.

"There was a lot of people there when I was there but a lot of my friend said when they went during not pre-election there was a lot of people there and they waited for hours. Especially at ISU," said Alley.

The downside to the news ways out of all 92 counties, Vigo County was tied for last for voter turnout at 44%. Roughly 40,000 county residents did not vote.

"They can't complain about what’s going on in today’s society if they're not going to do anything about it. So it’s kind of upsetting," said Alley.

Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman says this news isn't all bad. The county still jumped up from 29% voter turnout in the 2014 midterm election.

"I think we're turning the corner. I think more people are becoming engaged. Obviously more people are voting. The numbers don't lie and we're seeing numbers at an astronomical rate," said Newman.

Not all the counties had low voter turnouts. Here is a list of other Wabash Valley counties and their turnout percentages:

Vermillion- 58%

Parke- 53%

Clay- 51%

Sullivan- 56%

Greene- 58%

Knox- 53%

Daviess- 50%