VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County will receive $1,800 to restore the county's only covered bridge.

The Irish Man's Bridge at Fowler Park re-opened in 2020 after an 11-year project to restore the bridge.

It was originally built in 1845 and was moved to Fowler Park in 1971.

The money will fund continued efforts to restore and maintain the bridge.