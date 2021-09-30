Vigo County pumpkin patch ready for fall season

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After months-long planning and preparation, one farm in Vigo County is ready for its seasonal grand opening.

The first of October means it's "go time" for Country Bumpkin's Pumpkin Patch in West Terre Haute.

After opening last year, co-owner Kent Hutchinson is ready to welcome visitors once again.

"The Lord has really blessed me with having this property and I know this is my retirement playground, and I have so much fun playing in the dirt and all that kind of stuff. And so I just can't contain it all to myself so I gotta share it with somebody," he said.

Hutchinson said the farm expanded about five acres this year.

"It's all about the whole family coming out and something for everybody at any age, young and old," he said.

Co-owner Hugh Carpenter agreed, saying he especially enjoys seeing the young ones have fun.

"I just love the joy of seeing all the kids. I run mainly all of the hayrides, and I like the joy of seeing the kids with the hayrides."

But there's more than just hayrides.

Marketing Director, Jenica Yocom, said pumpkins, sunflowers, a nature trail, and even a few furry friends can be found on the farm every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through October.

"Every day we have all of our attractions available. We have bouncy houses, a natural playground, a 'bumpkin hunt,' the pumpkin patch, we have three different mazes we call our 'maze madness,'" Yocom said.

But, you may not have quite as big of a pumpkin selection this year.

"Other growers are telling us, and we agree, that the pumpkins just didn't do as well this year as they did last, but we still have plenty of pumpkins for everyone to enjoy and take one home," Hutchinson said.

Click here to visit Country Bumpkin's Pumpkin Patch website for hours, prices, and all activities.