Vigo County prosecutor to distribute $25,000 in grants to addiction recovery programs

Addiction recovery programs in Vigo County will see a boost in money thanks to an allocation of money from the prosecutor's office.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 10:25 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

On Monday, the Vigo County Council approved Prosecutor Terry Modesitt's request to allocate $25,000 for community grants to be distributed to different addiction programs in the county.

In an email statement, Modesitt said: "there is a tremendous need to grow the recovery programs in Vigo County and these non-tax dollars will go to support that."

