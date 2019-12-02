VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Addiction recovery programs in Vigo County will see a boost in money thanks to an allocation of money from the prosecutor's office.
On Monday, the Vigo County Council approved Prosecutor Terry Modesitt's request to allocate $25,000 for community grants to be distributed to different addiction programs in the county.
In an email statement, Modesitt said: "there is a tremendous need to grow the recovery programs in Vigo County and these non-tax dollars will go to support that."
Related Content
- Vigo County prosecutor to distribute $25,000 in grants to addiction recovery programs
- Hamilton Center's Outreach Program receives $25,000 grant
- Parke County school receives $25,000 ag grant
- Road to recovery from alcohol addiction
- Opioid recovery center opens in Vigo County
- Toys for Tots hosts distribution day for Vigo county
- 25,000+ court cases in Vigo County: Why do trials get continued?
- New proposal would charge international exchange students $25,000 in tuition to attend Vigo County high school
- $120,000 in grant money distributed to local non-profits
- Vigo County prosecutor takes oath for a 4th term
Scroll for more content...