Vigo County prosecutor takes oath for a 4th term

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Prosecutor is ready to take on another term.
Terry Modesitt took the oath of office on Friday.
His deputy prosecuting attorneys were also on hand.
Modesitt was first elected to office in 2007.
He said he thinks the community has faith in his office to do the right thing.
"I'm thankful to God that put me in this position and to get to serve the people of Vigo County for my 4th term now, that's almost unheard of," Modesitt said.
He told us he will keep his office transparent.
