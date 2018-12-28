Clear

Vigo County prosecutor takes oath for a 4th term

He said he thinks the community has faith in his office to do the right thing.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 5:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Prosecutor is ready to take on another term.

Terry Modesitt took the oath of office on Friday.

His deputy prosecuting attorneys were also on hand.

Modesitt was first elected to office in 2007.

He said he thinks the community has faith in his office to do the right thing.

"I'm thankful to God that put me in this position and to get to serve the people of Vigo County for my 4th term now, that's almost unheard of," Modesitt said.

He told us he will keep his office transparent.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
A Peaceful Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Collett Park pavilion receives roofing upgrades

Image

Washington Township fire department flag

Image

YMCA Pool Donations

Image

It got cold outside, Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

Image

Vigo County Blessing Box destroyed

Image

A historic move

Image

Salvation Army comes up short on goal

Image

Prosecutor takes the oath of office

Image

Services planned after Vincennes City Councilman dies

Image

Mostly cloudy, temperatures drop. High: 53° -> 39°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive