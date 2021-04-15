Vigo County property tax bills are in the mail - here's what you need to know to pay what you owe

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County property tax bills are in the mail and they are due Monday, May 10. Officials say the due date has not been extended this year.
The Vigo County Treasurer's Office has a new website.
Once you go to this link, click on Vigo County. Once there, you can make payments and along with getting tax and property information.
You can also pay your bill by phone by calling 877-445-3675.
Starting Monday, many local banks will accept your payments. Those banks are:
- First Financial Bank
- Old National Bank
- Terre Haute Savings Bank
- First Farmers Bank and Trust
- Fifth Third Bank
- Riddell National Bank
You can also drop your payment in a drop box at the north entrance of the Vigo County Annex.
You can send your payments via mail using one of the following addresses:
Vigo County Treasurer
191 Oak Street
Terre Haute, IN 47807
or
Vigo County Treasurer
PO Box 1466
Indianapolis, IN 46206-1466