Vigo County property tax bills are in the mail - here's what you need to know to pay what you owe

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County property tax bills are in the mail and they are due Monday, May 10. Officials say the due date has not been extended this year.

The Vigo County Treasurer's Office has a new website.

Once you go to this link, click on Vigo County. Once there, you can make payments and along with getting tax and property information.

You can also pay your bill by phone by calling 877-445-3675.

Starting Monday, many local banks will accept your payments. Those banks are:

First Financial Bank

Old National Bank

Terre Haute Savings Bank

First Farmers Bank and Trust

Fifth Third Bank

Riddell National Bank

You can also drop your payment in a drop box at the north entrance of the Vigo County Annex.

You can send your payments via mail using one of the following addresses:

Vigo County Treasurer

191 Oak Street

Terre Haute, IN 47807

or

Vigo County Treasurer

PO Box 1466

Indianapolis, IN 46206-1466