Vigo County principal parodies 'You'll Be Back' from Hamilton in a message to students

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County principal took a note from a popular musical to welcome kids back to the classroom for the upcoming unique school year.

Teresa Stuckey is the principal at Sugar Grove Elementary School.

It's no secret the upcoming school year will be a different experience for many students, so Stuckey wrote and performed a parody using the song 'You'll Be Back' from Hamilton.

The song references social distances and some of the challenges kids will face.

Watch the video here, or click play on the embed!