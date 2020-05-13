VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local pre-school is having a little fun all while practicing social distancing.
News 10 stopped by Memorial Pre-School in Terre Haute. That's where we found people participating in a wave parade!
Teachers lined up in the parking lot. Families and students were then able to drive through and wave at their staff.
Organizers say the parade is just one way to keep the connection between students and teachers going strong.
"None of us expected this. No one could dream that this could happen and so it has been a challenge. We've had some good come out of it. We have a Facebook group that we post in every day. The parents and children interact with us through that group," Missy Wilcox from the daycare said.
Wednesday would have been the spring graduation for the preschool the parade was another way to help students celebrate.
Related Content
- Vigo County pre-school has a social distance friendly wave parade
- Vigo County Public Library awarded for being breastfeeding friendly
- As the weather warms up, Vigo County Health Department reminds people to social distance while outside
- COVID-19: Why Social Distancing is Crucial
- Trump weighs scaling back social distancing guidelines
- On My-Way Pre-K now available in Vigo County
- Crawford County health officals stress the importance of social distancing
- Second wave of flu in Vigo County; children at risk
- Vigo County elementary teachers hold parade of classrooms
- Annual Parade of Classrooms gives Vigo County educators inspiration