Vigo County pre-school has a social distance friendly wave parade

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local pre-school is having a little fun all while practicing social distancing.

News 10 stopped by Memorial Pre-School in Terre Haute. That's where we found people participating in a wave parade!

Teachers lined up in the parking lot. Families and students were then able to drive through and wave at their staff.

Organizers say the parade is just one way to keep the connection between students and teachers going strong.

"None of us expected this. No one could dream that this could happen and so it has been a challenge. We've had some good come out of it. We have a Facebook group that we post in every day. The parents and children interact with us through that group," Missy Wilcox from the daycare said.

Wednesday would have been the spring graduation for the preschool the parade was another way to help students celebrate.