Vigo County poll workers start training ahead of the election

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County poll workers started training on Monday ahead of next month's election.

Amid COVID-19, workers were reminded about social distancing and PPE gear during the training.

Also, ServePro will be at the polls doing realtime cleaning to keep voters safe.

Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman says voting will look a little different this year.

"I don't expect anything less when it comes to the social distancing and it was just a new way to vote this year, versus what we've done in the past...obviously with the pandemic," Newman said.

He went on. to say this will be the most sanitary voting environment we've seen for elections.