Vigo County passes 50 percent vaccinate rate - here's a breakdown of new cases, deaths, and the age group most impacted

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department released its latest COVID-19 graphs, and it shows cases in the county are starting to trend down.

According to the health department's latest information, Vigo County has seen two weeks in a row of positive case numbers going lower.

By the numbers

During the late spike attributed to the Delta variant of the virus, Vigo County saw its highest positive numbers the week of September 12 to September 18, with 638 new cases.

In the two weeks since then, cases have dropped.

From September 19 to September 25, the county reported 498 positive cases.

From September 26 to October 2, 329 cases were reported.

Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, Vigo County has reported 16,859 total positive COVID-19 cases, with 264,259 people tested.

By Age

New positive cases of COVID-19 in Vigo County continue to impact younger people.

The largest age group with new positive cases are 10 to 19-year-olds. The next highest age group is 20-29-year-olds, accounting for 69 cases.

COVID-19 deaths

Since the Delta surge started, deaths in Vigo County have remained consistent, with a spike for one of the weeks.

On the week of August 29 to September 4, five people in Vigo County died from COVID-19.

From September 5 to September 11, one person died from the virus.

Starting September 12 through September 18, two people died. Two more people also died from COVID-19 from September 19 to September 25.

Since the start of COVID-19, 295 residents of Vigo County have died with the virus.

Vaccination rates in Vigo County

Vigo County recently surpassed a 50 percent vaccination rate amongst residents.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, Vigo County has 92,487 residents over 12-years-old. Of those people, 50.3 percent, or 46,500 people are fully vaccinated.

Across the entire state of Indiana, 56 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.