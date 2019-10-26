TERRE HAUTE Ind, (WTHI) - Community groups partnered with police and the U.S Drug Enforcement Taskforce for National Drug Take-Back events across the county.
There were a couple drop-off locations in Terre Haute.
Pharmacists said this is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent drug abuse.
Last spring, the DEA collected a record setting 937 pounds of dangerous and unwanted prescription drugs.
Many communities have drop-off boxes available year-round.
You can reach out to your local police to find a drop-box near you.
Related Content
- Vigo County participates in National Drug Take Back Day
- National Drug Take Back Day set for October 26
- National Day of Prayer events held in Vigo County
- Vigo County celebrates National Adoption Day with local families
- Drug take back day hosted in Clay County
- Residents encouraged to participate in Vermillion County Cleanup Days
- Officers and volunteers collect prescription drugs on national take-back day
- American Legion riders participate in Tom Newport Memorial Ride, benefits Vigo County CASA
- Valentine's Day run benefits Vigo County YMCA
- Vigo County YMCA celebrates Healthy Kids Day