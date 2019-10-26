Vigo County participates in National Drug Take Back Day

TERRE HAUTE Ind, (WTHI) - Community groups partnered with police and the U.S Drug Enforcement Taskforce for National Drug Take-Back events across the county.

There were a couple drop-off locations in Terre Haute.

Pharmacists said this is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent drug abuse.

Last spring, the DEA collected a record setting 937 pounds of dangerous and unwanted prescription drugs.

Many communities have drop-off boxes available year-round.

You can reach out to your local police to find a drop-box near you.