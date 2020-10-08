Vigo County parks will allow campfires; but with restrictions in place

VIGO COUNTY, IN (WTHI) - Many areas throughout the Valley are under drought conditions. This comes after one of the driest Septembers on record. Many campers, however, are taking advantage of the fall weather.

Camping is a fall favorite, as well as having a nice campfire. Parks throughout Vigo County are allowing campfires in campground fire rings, even though a burn ban is in place for the county. We caught up with a few campers at Fowler Park and they had good advice for anyone who wants to enjoy a nice fall campfire.

Bud Austin, a camper at Fowler Park says -

"You have to use your head. The wind was coming across the lake. We had a strong wind so we went all day with no fire. But yesterday the wind straightened up a little bit in the afternoon so we built a fire and as you can see there is no wind right now."

Having fire extinguishers nearby and also putting out the fire before everyone leaves the fire are all great ways to keep the fire in one place during this very dry fall season.