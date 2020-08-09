Vigo County parents react to fall semester changes

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- It's a test some Vigo County parents say aren't prepared for.

"I very frustrated actually about it. I need my kids to go every day because it's like I have work," said Tanisha Brown, a concerned mother.

"It's really stressful because my daughter has asthma so I'm already worried she may catch something from school," said Audrey Caruthers, another concerned mother.

Along with many other parents, the two mothers will soon send their kids back to school.

The two told News 10 school just doesn't seem safe yet regardless of any changes.

"I'm afraid to send her to school with all the COVID that's going around. I think we should all still be on quarantine instead of having people go back to their jobs," said Caruthers.

School leaders say all K-12 Vigo County schools will use be using a cohort model. This model will be in place through September 4th. Leaders say it's the best way to keep students and staff safe.

"As superintendent, COVID consumes my every waking hour. We need to reduce the number of students in our buildings at one time," said Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth at a special meeting on Friday introducing the new model.

Students who decide to go to in-person classes will be split up into two groups depending on last names.

Students with the last names that start with "A-K" will be placed in the "A" cohort, and those with names ending in "L-Z" will be placed in "B".

They will alternate days inside the buildings.

School leaders say smaller class sizes will allow more distance.

But Erin Hall isn't convinced this plan will work.

"The first kid that gets sick I mean, you don't know who they've been around. I'm just, I'm scared for my kids," said Hall.

Hall told us she has three kids that will be going back to school this fall, two in high school, and one entering the 1st grade.

She said most of her fear is with her youngest.

"All I know is just the basic stuff to teach them. He needs that one on one with the teacher we're just kind of all up in the air waiting to see what's going to happen next and they said they're going to see and wait until after Labor Day, I seriously don't think until after labor day we'll be going back to school," said Hall.

The start date for all Vigo County K-12 schools is August 18th.