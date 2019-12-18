Vigo County parents are running out of time to get their child's immunizations

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parents of Vigo County students - you have a few days left to get your elementary school-age child's immunizations up to date.

Starting this week, exclusion begins for elementary school students that do not have their shots.

School immunizations are required by the Indiana Department of Health. This week, school nurses have been going around to elementary schools to make sure these students are up to date.

If students do not have their shots, they run the risk of being removed from school until they're fully immunized.

School officials say it's important to help keep everyone safe.

"It's about protecting everybody and everybody's health. We don't want to see entirely preventable diseases hit our schools," Bill Riley, with the school corporation said.

Riley told us so far - they've had great success and have not had to exclude any students.