Vigo County opts out of state opioid lawsuit

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County has decided to opt out of the Indiana recovery program.

County commissioners tell us the state would divide the opioid settlement. They add the division would diminish what each county could get.

If the county opted in, it would receive 15 percent of the funds.

Because the county opted out, they now can pursue their own settlement. That means the county isn't locked into the state's settlement.

A state law signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb this year requires cities and counties that want to pursue their own legal action to “opt out” of the attorney general’s lawsuits by June 30.

About half of Indiana’s cities and counties have filed lawsuits against opioid manufacturers, distributors, and dispensers, seeking to recover funds they have spent on police, fire, treatment programs, and prevention in response to opioid abuse; the Indianapolis Star reported.

Those municipalities sued more opioid-related companies than the state did, and they have said they believe they’ll get better settlements on their own. Indianapolis, for example, sued 20 companies.