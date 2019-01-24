Vigo County opioid recovery center continues to have more patients seeking help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Wednesday the Hamilton Center announced plans to open a new opioid treatment center in Knox and Hendricks County. This comes as good news for people already in the fight against addiction.

Natasha Newcomb is the acting director of Western Indiana Recovery Services in Vigo County. Since opening its doors a year ago the facility is seeing roughly five to six new patients a week.

"I think that it shows it’s obviously a steady increase from the time that we started. On average we have about one hundred and fifty people coming in on a daily dose of methadone," said Newcomb.

It's a number that barely scratches the surface of those who are suffering from addiction, but its slowly being addressed with a little help from the county government.

"I mean we're getting more referrals from judges, the prosecutor those kinds of things. The best referral source is the consumer themselves," said Newcomb.

It’s an issue that Western Indiana Recovery will continue to address. They just hope others will step forward to use recovery resources.

"Our hope is to continue to grow. That we continue to admit patients and we want people to recognize that it’s ok to reach out for help and that's kind of what our message has been," said Newcomb.

