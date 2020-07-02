Vigo County School Corporation offers online school option

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- Vigo County School Corporation is now offering an online option for your children starting on August 11. 'Vigo Virtual Success Academy' is a fully virtual school.

This was put in place for high school seniors this past spring. Now the service is expanding to grades K-12.

This program offers an established curriculum. There will be teachers checking in with students to make sure they are successful, an online-only principal as well as a counselor.

A plan is still put in place for returning back to the classroom on August 11.

If you want to start your child off online they will always be welcome back in the classroom. Communications director for Vigo County School Corporations Bill Riley says having kids back in the classroom would be great.

However, the school's main focus is making sure you and your children feel safe returning back to the classroom.

COVID-19 has sped up the process of bringing this online program to everyone living in Vigo County. If you are not comfortable sending your child to school just yet you can fill out this form.

You have until the end of July to register your child.