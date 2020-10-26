Vigo County on the verge of becoming a 'red county' with COVID-19 numbers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Wabash Valley counties are seeing an upward trend with COVID-19 numbers.

That includes Vigo County. Health officials are warning that we are on the verge of moving into the worst category for positivity rates and new cases.

"We do not want to go into a red county. We were once blue, not too long ago, which is the best you can be. Now we're slowly progressing into being the worst you can be," Roni Elder from the Vigo County Health Department said.

Here's a breakdown of the numbers in Vigo County according to the Indiana State Department of Health.