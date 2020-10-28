Vigo County officials take extra steps to keep voters safe at the polls

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic may have you concerned about heading to the polls this election.

The Vigo County Clerk wants to assure people they are taking precautions and practicing safe guidelines.

When you vote, poll workers will be wearing a mask. You will also be given your own stylus to cast your vote. Workers will then take the time to wipe down all of the machines.

The clerk says he wanted to confront voter concerns.

Click here to learn more about voting locations in Vigo County.